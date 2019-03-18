B-O O’Rourke - The Fix Is In

2‚883 views
Published on Mar 18, 2019
About 1 month ago, Gerald Celente predicted that Beto O'Rourke would be the Democratic frontrunner for president. Gerald hosts to reveal which other politician Beto most resembles!
