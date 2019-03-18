Black Man Breaks Down The History Of Reparations

5‚052 views
Published on Mar 18, 2019
Will Johnson joins Alex Jones live via Skype to break down the history of reparations in the United States which just so happens to demonstrate the timeless hypocrisy of the Democrat Party.
Related Videos
Media Matters Lobbies YouTube To Silence Patriots
Left Claims Saying President Is Dangerous Is OK Unless You’re Alex Jones
Big Tech Bows Down To Worship Pedophiles As Gods
Full Show – Global Elite Evacuating The West Ahead Of Planetary Economic Collapse – 03/18/2019
The Mega Trend: Cash In On Cannabis
B-O O’Rourke - The Fix Is In
Was NZ Shooting A Drill For Internet Censorship And Gun Confiscation Worldwide?
As Goes Interest Rates; So Goes The Economy
Globalists Preparing New Zealand As Emergency Refuge For Globalist Collapse
Comments