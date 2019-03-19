Beto: Constitution & Guns Incompatible with American Empire

327 views
Published on Mar 19, 2019
The Democrat Primary is looking like a goofy game show from the 1960s — or is it more like Big Brother? DeBlasio speaks to a crowd of 6, Beto gets $6M in 24 hrs in spite of his sick teen fantasy of killing kids (he was just a kid but Dems want to let 16 yr olds vote). Beto wants to ditch the Constitution and keep the empire.
