Left Claims Saying President Is Dangerous Is OK Unless You’re Alex Jones

195 views
Published on Mar 19, 2019
A professor now claims president Trump may stage a false flag to stay in power, but Alex points out how he exposed president Obama's agenda and the MSM called him crazy for it.
