Google Search Filters Trump's 'Stop The Bias' Tweet

741 views
Published on Mar 19, 2019
Show your support for uncensored search engines by using these instead: https://swisscows.ch/ and https://duckduckgo.com
https://www.infowars.com/watch-live-google-caught-censoring-president-trumps-stopthebias-campaign/
https://www.infowars.com/watch-live-google-caught-censoring-president-trumps-stopthebias-campaign/
Related Videos
Google Caught Censoring President Trump's 'Stop The Bias' Campaign - War Room Full Show
Beto O'Rourke Caught Writing Poetry About Cows' Butts
Trump Derangement Syndrome Goes Viral, Featured On Wikipedia
'Cucks For Beto' Starts In Texas
Trump Supporters Embrace StopTheHate.Com To End Political Violence
BOMBSHELL: Devin Nunes Launches 250 Million Dollar Lawsuit Against Twitter Bias
France To Ban Yellow Vest Protests To Save Macron's Presidency - War Room Full Show
New Netflix Docuseries On The Abduction Of Maddie McCann
Beto O'Rourke Asked By Reporter If He Has Ever Dropped Acid
Comments