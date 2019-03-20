Ted Koppel: MSM Is United Against Trump

819 views
Published on Mar 20, 2019
Ted Koppel spoke with Marvin Kalb at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and said he was shocked at how the MSM has decided Trump is bad for America.
Comments