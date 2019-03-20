VIDEO: Recode Podcast’s Kara Swisher Calls For Ben Shapiro To Be Banned From The Internet

156 views
Published on Mar 20, 2019
Kara Swisher spoke with YouTube's CEO Susan Wojcicki about content she considered "dangerous" such as Ben Shapiro. Alex breaks down the left's anti-free speech ideology.
