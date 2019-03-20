VIDEO: Recode Podcast’s Kara Swisher Calls For Ben Shapiro To Be Banned From The Internet
Copy Link Download
156 views
The Alex Jones Show
Published on Mar 20, 2019
Kara Swisher spoke with YouTube's CEO Susan Wojcicki about content she considered "dangerous" such as Ben Shapiro. Alex breaks down the left's anti-free speech ideology.

Comments


Related Videos
Ted Koppel: MSM Is United Against Trump
Full Show - Google Announces Criticism Of Pedophilia Will Be Banned - 03/19/2019
Globalists Push Hate Speech Laws World Wide To Censor Truth
Big Tech Abusing Section 230, Cover-Up Drag Queens Abusing Children
Reporter Infiltrates Leftist Group Staging Racial Attacks
Female Reporter Attacked By Democrat Pig Demons
Trump: Trade Between USA And Brazil Will Be A Priority
Youtube Banned This Broadcast
Left Claims Saying President Is Dangerous Is OK Unless You’re Alex Jones