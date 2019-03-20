House Bill to Destroy ALL Religious Liberty

873 views
Published on Mar 20, 2019
A new bill has been introduced by Democrats to destroy ALL religious liberty. The established state religion will be LGBT and all must worship at its altar.
Related Videos
Full Show- Your Worst Nightmare: Power of Dark Tech
Dem Party Admission Scandal: Electoral College
REVEALED: Scam to Get Into Democrat Debates
Yang Solves Hate Speech, Empty Malls & CIRCUMCISION
Full Show- Sweden’s 1st Hijab MP Proves Judge Jeannie Right
New Zealand: More Sheeple Than People
Free Speech Goes Dark Web, Is Facebook Massacre Video Real?
Beto: Constitution & Guns Incompatible with American Empire
Full Show- Free Speech Targeted After Facebook Massacre
Comments