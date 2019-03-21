The Attack On Masculinity And The Family Is Deteriorating Society

375 views
Published on Mar 21, 2019
Comedian Tommy Sotomayor joins Owen Shroyer on The War Room to expose the left's inability to reason logically, unless it fits their political narrative.
https://www.infowars.com/watch/?video=5c89551c96f802002664db5c
https://www.infowars.com/hooters-waitress-demands-black-man-remove-maga-hat-gets-schooled/
https://www.infowars.com/watch/?video=5c89551c96f802002664db5c
https://www.infowars.com/watch/?video=5c89551c96f802002664db5c
https://www.infowars.com/hooters-waitress-demands-black-man-remove-maga-hat-gets-schooled/
https://www.infowars.com/watch/?video=5c89551c96f802002664db5c
Related Videos
The Real Mueller Story Is Not Russia Probe; It's Pedogate
What Happens If Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Does not Get Re-Elected?
President Trump Bashes John McCain For Second Day Straight In Ohio
Laura Loomer Responds To President Trump Tweeting #StopTheBias
Has Anderson Cooper Given Up On CNN?
The Bob Mueller Jeffrey Epstein Connection No One Is Talking About
Trump Puts John McCain's Ghost To Rest
Google Caught Censoring President Trump's 'Stop The Bias' Campaign - War Room Full Show
Beto O'Rourke Caught Writing Poetry About Cows' Butts
Comments