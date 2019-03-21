Media Matters Madeline Peltz Bullies Immigrants

357 views
Published on Mar 21, 2019
Julia Song @NewAmerPolitics joins Owen Shroyer on The War Room to discuss the rising nationalism and movement for liberty in Brazil.
https://www.infowars.com/tucker-highlights-hypocrisy-of-media-matters/
https://www.infowars.com/tucker-questions-legality-of-media-matters-political-behavior-as-nonprofit/
https://www.infowars.com/media-matters-presidents-derogatory-hateful-comments-exposed/
https://www.newswars.com/brazil-prez-trump-band-together-to-bash-fake-news/
https://www.infowars.com/watch/?video=5c748845187ef30017a798c7
https://www.infowars.com/tucker-highlights-hypocrisy-of-media-matters/
https://www.infowars.com/tucker-questions-legality-of-media-matters-political-behavior-as-nonprofit/
https://www.infowars.com/media-matters-presidents-derogatory-hateful-comments-exposed/
https://www.newswars.com/brazil-prez-trump-band-together-to-bash-fake-news/
https://www.infowars.com/watch/?video=5c748845187ef30017a798c7
Related Videos
Martina Markota Challenges Amy Schumer To A Duel
Is Infowars More Banned Than Mass Shootings?
Martina Markota Provides Solutions For Women In The Culture War
Youtube Banned General Shephard For Uploading Alex jones Content
More Than 1 Million Illegal Immigrants Set To Cross Border Illegally In 2019
Oliver Darcy Proves He Lives In An Alternative Universe
Southern Poverty Law Center Becomes NZ Shooter's Puppet
Illegal Immigration Emergency: Thousands Released From Custody, System On Brink Of Shutdown - War Room Full Show
Carpe Donktum Reveals The Newest Banned Meme On Social Media
Comments