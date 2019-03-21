Alex Jones Not Right Or Left Wing, He’s American!

2‚880 views
Published on Mar 21, 2019
People have been trying to label Alex Jones' political leanings for decades, but he has been one of America's leading critics of both presidents Bush and Obama and now supports Trump. Alex takes your calls and explains he is 100% American.
