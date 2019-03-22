Google Treason Proves Globalists Have Been Building Up China For Decades

4‚212 views
Published on Mar 22, 2019
Google has been exposed for assisting the Chinese government with their efforts to censor information on the internet. Alex breaks down how this has been on the globalists' agenda for decades.
Related Videos
Trump Signs Order Protecting Free Speech On Campus
Will Johnson: Patriots Are At War With Big Tech
Most Censored Man In America Interviews Most Censored Woman
Full Show - Big Tech Suffocating Free Speech As Patriots Stand Up In Defiance - 03/21/2019
Alex Jones Not Right Or Left Wing, He’s American!
Learn How Modern Churches Contract With Satan
Bolsonaro Being Smeared By The Left For Defending Children
George Noory: Globalists Fear Patriots’ Influence On Social Media Platforms
Patriots Unplug From Big Brother In Search Of Free Speech
Comments