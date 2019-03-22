UK Bobbies Now Religious Police, Persecuting Christians
Real News with David Knight
Published on Mar 22, 2019
Over the last 35 years, the UK has replaced its tradition of respect for free speech with an intolerance of Christianity as political correctness & Islamic values have been embraced. David Knight relates his personal experiences in the light of the recent viral video of police abusing a Nigerian street preacher.

