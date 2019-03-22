UK Bobbies Now Religious Police, Persecuting Christians

3 views
Published on Mar 22, 2019
Over the last 35 years, the UK has replaced its tradition of respect for free speech with an intolerance of Christianity as political correctness & Islamic values have been embraced. David Knight relates his personal experiences in the light of the recent viral video of police abusing a Nigerian street preacher.
