Coming Civil War: General Warns of “Cancer of Identity Politics”

3 views
Published on Mar 22, 2019
A retired US Army General warns that identity politics is cancer. Will the divide-and-conquer politics of the Democrat Party, most clearly seen in talk of reparations, bring civil war? And why did the Civil War happen in 1860’s and not 30 years earlier?
