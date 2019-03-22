Pincer Attack: Trump To Join States In Fighting Against Tech Censorship

1‚086 views
Published on Mar 22, 2019
Jack Posobiec joins Alex via Skype to explain a new tactic being considered to combat Big Tech on a state by state basis.
Related Videos
AG: America Great When No Corporation Is Greater Than The People
Intel Expert: The United States Is At War With China
Clyde Lewis: Censorship Breeds Extremism
Trump Signs Order Protecting Free Speech On Campus
Will Johnson: Patriots Are At War With Big Tech
Google Treason Proves Globalists Have Been Building Up China For Decades
Most Censored Man In America Interviews Most Censored Woman
Full Show - Big Tech Suffocating Free Speech As Patriots Stand Up In Defiance - 03/21/2019
Alex Jones Not Right Or Left Wing, He’s American!
Comments