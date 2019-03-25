Deep State Links Infowars To Russia While China Eats America

1‚221 views
Published on Mar 25, 2019
Deep State machine has tried to link Alex Jones to Russia by pushing the false narrative that Alex somehow helped Russian actors hack Hillary Clinton and now is spreading Russian state propaganda.
