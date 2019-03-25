UPS Crosses the “Threshold” with Vaccines

354 views
Published on Mar 25, 2019
A mother tells the story of her child’s death after a flu vaccine as a new UPS executive brags they will complete the last mile delivery of vaccines (and nurses) across the threshold
Related Videos
Infowars Attacked From Both Sides Over Shooting
Full Show- WMD EXPOSED: Weapon of Mueller Distraction
LGBT Dems Ban Chick-Fil-A
“Chief Censor” is an Official Position in NZ
Streisand Embraces Hollywood Privilege & Debauchery
Full Show- College Free Speech? Schools Are Indoctrination Camps
Pope Supports Sex Change Treatments for Children
Coming Civil War: General Warns of “Cancer of Identity Politics”
When Will “Feminists” Replace Pussy Hats with Hijabs
Comments