VIDEO: Congressman Nadler Confronted Over Russia Gate Lies

5‚601 views
Published on Mar 25, 2019
Congressman Jerry Nadler was confronted about the years long investigation into alleged Russia collusion with the Trump campaign in a new video. Alex exposes the lies being used by the left in an attempt to nullify the 2016 election.
