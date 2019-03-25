Entitled Pig, Ilhan Omar, Thanks Islam For Being In Congress, Not America

6‚171 views
Published on Mar 25, 2019
Will Johnson presents video footage of U.S. representative Ilhan Omar crediting her successful career to her own personal history of practicing Islamic traditions rather than recognizing that America is the land of the free that allowed her to have the amazing opportunity to become a United States congresswoman.
