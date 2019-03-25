The Boston Herald Calls For The Banning Of Democrat Conspiracy Theorists

4‚521 views
Published on Mar 25, 2019
Alex Jones presents a report by Paul Joseph Watson and breaks down the Boston Herald's headline that calls for the banning of Russian collusion conspiracy theorists inside the democrat party.
