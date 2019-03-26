Red Flag Seizure

4‚098 views
Published on Mar 26, 2019
This legislation is getting set to be voted on in Washington D.C. Sadly the NRA has come out in support of this. In short, this sums it up. ‘Red Flag Gun Seizure’ legislation would empower left-wing judges to order your firearms confiscated without due process. No charges, no day in court, no conviction of anything whatsoever — just a knock on the door demanding you turn your firearms over. Three separate versions of this legislation have ALREADY been pre-filed in the Capitol, meaning this is going to be a big fight in 2019! - USA Today
