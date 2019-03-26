Weightless Watchers? Female Astronauts’ Spacesuits Don’t Fit & Brian Stelter’s Jelly Donut Fix
Real News with David Knight
Published on Mar 26, 2019
CNN is whining that Tucker Carlson is fat shaming Brian Stelter by sending him a jelly donut. Meanwhile, female astronauts’ spacesuit don’t fit so they can’t space-walk. And they thought they’d be weightless.

