Deep State Shifts Blame Of Intelligence Failure To Obama

2‚376 views
Published on Mar 26, 2019
Now that President Trump has been cleared of "collusion" with Russia, Deep State actors are now blaming president Obama for directing them in the first place. Alex breaks down these new talking points of the Deep State propaganda machine.
Related Videos
Former Congressman: Chinese Government Stealing American Technology
Big Tech Succeeding At Chinese Style Censorship In America
Jussie Smollett Charges Dropped To Protect Obama’s Involvement
Obama Deep State Operatives Still Dividing America
Full Show – MUST SEE: Trump Launches Major Offensive Against Deep State Coup Plotters – 03/25/2019
Alex Jones Responds To Media Matters Lie That He Wants To Hang Rachel Maddow
The Boston Herald Calls For The Banning Of Democrat Conspiracy Theorists
Entitled Pig, Ilhan Omar, Thanks Islam For Being In Congress, Not America
VIDEO: Congressman Nadler Confronted Over Russia Gate Lies
Comments