Red Alert: Medical Martial Law Begins In New York

9‚285 views
Published on Mar 26, 2019
Officials in Rockland County, NY declared a countywide state of emergency Tuesday as medical martial law has made it's debut by banning unvaccinated children from public spaces. Mike Adams joins Alex to break down this dystopian development.
Related Videos
VIDEO: Joe Biden Celebrates White Genocide
Officials Admit Illegal Aliens Started Measles Epidemic in New York
Full Show - BOMBSHELL! Trump Says Deep State Committed Treason / Hate Crime Hoaxer Jussie Smollett Walks - 03/26/2019
The Truth Behind Drag Queen Story Hour
Activist Has Facebook Page Banned After Exposing Comedian
Chicago Authorities Concede Jussie Smollett Is Above The Law
E.U. Passes Meme Ban Law
Colbert Blames Trump For Russian Collusion Conspiracy Theory
Alex Jones Calls On Patriots To Become The Leaders America Needs
Comments