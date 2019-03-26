Ali Alexander Organizes Smollett Protest In Chicago

657 views
Published on Mar 26, 2019
Ali Alexander joins Owen Shroyer on The War Room to recruit support for his protest against the Jussie Smollett slap on the wrist.
https://www.infowars.com/video-giuliani-demands-apology-from-cnn-host-live-on-air-over-russiagate/
https://www.infowars.com/chicago-mayor-fumes-smolletts-dropped-charges-a-whitewash-of-justice/
https://www.infowars.com/brian-stelter-gets-roasted-for-saying-its-not-cnns-job-to-investigate/
https://www.infowars.com/report-smolletts-time-served-with-community-service-was-for-other-unrelated-case/
https://www.infowars.com/outrage-over-jussie-smolletts-dropped-charges/
https://www.infowars.com/video-giuliani-demands-apology-from-cnn-host-live-on-air-over-russiagate/
https://www.infowars.com/chicago-mayor-fumes-smolletts-dropped-charges-a-whitewash-of-justice/
https://www.infowars.com/brian-stelter-gets-roasted-for-saying-its-not-cnns-job-to-investigate/
https://www.infowars.com/report-smolletts-time-served-with-community-service-was-for-other-unrelated-case/
https://www.infowars.com/outrage-over-jussie-smolletts-dropped-charges/
Related Videos
George Soros And Barack Obama Behind Jussie Smollett Release - War Room Full Show
New York County Bans Unvaccinated Minors From Public
Rudy Giuliani Demands CNN Apologize For Russiagate Coverage
Trump Warns Media Top Democrats Are Known Liars
Sarah Sanders Says Treason Is Punishable by Death
Jussie Smollett Gives Green Light To Leftists To Stage Attacks
George Soros Helped Put Kim Fox In Office
Jussie Smollett Highlights Crazy Day In American News
List: 2 Years Of Failed Russian Collusion Bombshells - War Room Full Show
Comments