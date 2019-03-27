Green, NO Deal—No Dems Support

417 views
Published on Mar 27, 2019
Not a single Democrat (including 6 running for President) supported the Green New Deal when put up for a vote in Senate. AOC tries to pivot from climate change to pollution and, LOL, the BirthStrike crowd joins her to explain why you shouldn’t have kids
