VIDEO: Officials Admit Illegal Aliens Started Measles Epidemic in New York

3‚327 views
Published on Mar 27, 2019
A report from Fox news reveals that even New York officials are now admitting that the measles epidemic began after foreigners visited the area.
Related Videos
Full Show - Russiagate Propaganda Kills Last Smidgen Of MSM Credibility Left - 03/27/2019
VIDEO: Joe Biden Celebrates White Genocide
Full Show - BOMBSHELL! Trump Says Deep State Committed Treason / Hate Crime Hoaxer Jussie Smollett Walks - 03/26/2019
The Truth Behind Drag Queen Story Hour
Red Alert: Medical Martial Law Begins In New York
Activist Has Facebook Page Banned After Exposing Comedian
Chicago Authorities Concede Jussie Smollett Is Above The Law
E.U. Passes Meme Ban Law
Colbert Blames Trump For Russian Collusion Conspiracy Theory
Comments