Are Vaccine Police Coming To New York?

Published on Mar 27, 2019
How does New York intend to enforce an 'unvaccinated citizens ban'? Mike Adams joins Owen Shroyer on The War Room to expose the reality of an authoritarian medical tyranny.
https://www.naturalnews.com/2019-03-26-medical-martial-law-rolled-out-in-new-york-unvaccinated-citizens-banned.html
