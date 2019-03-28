NZ Door-to-Door Gun Confiscation, 1 Dead So Far

711 views
Published on Mar 28, 2019
DOJ leak reveals Mueller finished the Trump probe months before the 2018 elections & held the results for political gain. And, in New Zealand, police going door-to-door to confiscate guns has already resulted in the death of one man.
Comments