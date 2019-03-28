558 views
Published on Mar 28, 2019
Harrison Smith breaks down the failed Russian collusion delusion and exposes the gritty details that did come to light.
https://www.infowars.com/video-trump-coup-plotter-confronted-in-congress/
https://www.infowars.com/rachel-maddows-ratings-plummet-since-conclusion-of-mueller-probe/
https://www.infowars.com/tucker-real-collusion-is-between-media-and-democratic-party/
https://www.infowars.com/trump-announces-major-offensive-against-deep-state-coup/
https://www.infowars.com/maxine-waters-gives-up-on-impeachment-i-think-we-do-nothing-now/
https://www.infowars.com/video-trump-coup-plotter-confronted-in-congress/
https://www.infowars.com/rachel-maddows-ratings-plummet-since-conclusion-of-mueller-probe/
https://www.infowars.com/tucker-real-collusion-is-between-media-and-democratic-party/
https://www.infowars.com/trump-announces-major-offensive-against-deep-state-coup/
https://www.infowars.com/maxine-waters-gives-up-on-impeachment-i-think-we-do-nothing-now/
Related Videos
Russian Investigation Postmortem: Anatomy Of A Failed Coup - War Room Full Show
On The Front Line Of The Culture War With Revenge Of The Cis
No Country Can Survive Being Run By Traitors
China, Islam, And The Divide-And-Conquer Tactics To Enslave The World
Chicago Police Forced To Release Suspect By Armed Mob
Elementary School Removes Cell Tower After Fourth Student Diagnosed With Cancer
Democrats And Media Caught Red Handed Staging And Lying About Russian Collusion - War Room Full Show
Bombshell: Did Bob Mueller Set Up George Papadopoulos
CNN Refuses To Accept Russian Collusion As A Hoax
Comments