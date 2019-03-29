Prices to Soar: Weather, USMCA Destroying Beef Industry

807 views
Published on Mar 29, 2019
Like beef? Then stock up. It’ll never be cheaper. Farms are underwater, literally, millions of calves lost and it’s not just record flooding. Trump’s new version of NAFTA, USMCA, will be even more devastating. Who needs AOC to ban beef?
