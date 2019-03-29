Border Patrol Issues SOS To America

1‚446 views
Published on Mar 29, 2019
Alex Jones breaks down how, according to the commissioner of Customs & Border Protection, America’s immigration system is at a breaking point as illegal aliens flood across the border and the government releases them into American cities as catch and release thrives. This is the UN's plan to break our southern border.
