VIDEO: Rahm Emanuel Stabs Trump In The Back For Smollett

3‚339 views
Published on Mar 29, 2019
Alex Jones presents Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel's most recent statement regarding the Jussie Smollett hoaxed hate crime where he attempts to blame President Trump for the actor's phony attack.
