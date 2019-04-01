BigPharma War OF Drugs Comes with SWAT Teams

588 views
Published on Apr 01, 2019
The same people who brought you the War on Drugs are now bringing war on the unvaccinated. And why not? Any govt that can PROHIBIT what you choose as medicine (CBD or anything not approved by FDA) can FORCE medication on you
