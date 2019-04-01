Dumbo Propaganda, Unplanned Success

468 views
Published on Apr 01, 2019
Another example of BigMedia and BigHollywood promoting their politics and attempting to censor other viewpoints is the case of live-action “Dumbo” and the independent film “Unplanned”.
