Exclusive: Senator Chris Murphy Is Running An Illegal CIA Operation To Overthrow Trump

3‚921 views
Published on Apr 01, 2019
Senator Chris Murphy has introduced bill S.3274 to fight "propaganda and disinformation". Robert Barnes joins Alex to break down how this is actually a tactic to continue and even amplify their censorship of Christians, conservatives, and patriots.
Related Videos
EXCLUSIVE: Watch The Border Patrol Smuggle Illegal Aliens Into The U.S.
The Left Tried To Censor A Cartoonist And Made Him #1 In The World
Alex Jones Discovers Why The Mainstream Media Is Attacking Him
FULL VIDEO: Alex Jones Bullhorns Beto On Killing Babies, Leftist Zombies Freak Out
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Trump Plans to Prosecute Hundreds of Deep Staters in 2019
45 Battles UN Offensive plus Alex Jones’ Lawyer Tells All
VIDEO: More Women Come Forward Against Creepy Joe Biden
Learn How the Deep State is Planning to Strike Back Against Trump
FULL SUNDAY SHOW: Desperate Globalists Launch Counter Offensive Against Humanity
Comments