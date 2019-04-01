The Left Tried To Censor A Cartoonist And Made Him #1 In The World

471 views
Published on Apr 01, 2019
Top political cartoonist in the world, Ben Garrison, has been attacked by the left for being so effective in his support for liberty capitalism, and President Trump. Ben Garrison joins Alex via Skype to discuss his body of work as well as plans for the future of political free speech while censorship becomes more common.
