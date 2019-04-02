“Immigration Czar”: Trump is Dodging HIS Responsibility

402 views
Published on Apr 02, 2019
Trump’s latest idea to protect the border is an “immigration Czar”. But the position won’t have any powers that Trump doesn’t already have. Is it merely so he will have someone to blame on Twitter? Trump HAS the authority and power to enforce the border even AFTER he signed some of it away to Pelosi to keep the government open.
