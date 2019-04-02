Zuckerberg Begs for Global Governance of Speech

549 views
Published on Apr 02, 2019
Facebook CEO writes an op-ed piece for Washington Post, arguing one big social media company with one set of global rules will make it easier to control speech. We already knew that. But he’s flipped on election transparency as well.
