Not Just Democracy, But Babies Die in Darkness
Copy Link Download
162 views
The David Knight Show
Published on Apr 02, 2019
Hollywood is rallying to stop Georgia’s effort to protect babies if a heartbeat is detected. But everyone of us has a heartbeat. The star of the movie “unPLANNED” weighs in on her mother’s reaction to the movie and how she had been kept in darkness about abortion.

Comments


Related Videos
2Apr19 Census IS a Question of Citizenship
AZ Police Keep Coming After Unvaccinated Child
Trump Puts ObamaCare on Life Support
Zuckerberg Begs for Global Governance of Speech
“Immigration Czar”: Trump is Dodging HIS Responsibility
Dumbo Propaganda, Unplanned Success
Dr. Soon: Enviro-Marxism, Cow Toilets & The Green New Deal
Highwaymen Exposes How Media & Gov't Corrupt And Distort Truth
BigPharma War OF Drugs Comes with SWAT Teams