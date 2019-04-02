Not Just Democracy, But Babies Die in Darkness

162 views
Published on Apr 02, 2019
Hollywood is rallying to stop Georgia’s effort to protect babies if a heartbeat is detected. But everyone of us has a heartbeat. The star of the movie “unPLANNED” weighs in on her mother’s reaction to the movie and how she had been kept in darkness about abortion.
