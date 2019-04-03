Kamala Harris Recognizes Trump Derangement Syndrome As A Real Thing

723 views
Published on Apr 03, 2019
The only way for Democrats to appeal to any rational voting American, is to start living in reality and supporting America's success regardless of the stockholm syndrome grip their party has over their puppets.
https://www.infowars.com/kamala-harris-rushed-to-exploit-jussie-smollett-case-now-she-says-shes-confused-and-at-a-loss/
https://www.infowars.com/kamala-harriss-father-blasts-her-pursuit-of-identity-politics/
