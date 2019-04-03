Berkeley Says Free Speech Unconstitutional, Give Me Money

993 views
Published on Apr 03, 2019
Janet Napolitano, now head of the California university system, opposes Trump’s Executive Order requiring university’s respect free speech — even though she created DACA by Exec Order at DHS. And the law school’s dean says it’s unconstitutional. Where’s the authority to give ANY money to universities?
