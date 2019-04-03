“We’re Keeping Obamacare”: McConnell Finally Comes Clean

783 views
Published on Apr 03, 2019
Trump wants to make “Affordable Care Act” (ACA), a.k.a., ObamaCare actually affordable. Is that what we want? McConnell is opposing any change. But it’s not a question of efficiency, it’s a question of sovereignty — MY BODY, MY CHOICE actually applies here.
Related Videos
3Apr19 CPS: The REAL Child Separation Problem
Can Buttigieg Win Marxist Primary?
Royal Baby Owes Tax? Perpetual Slavery of US Tax Plantation
Taken by “The Village”: One Man’s Story of State Kidnapping
Berkeley Says Free Speech Unconstitutional, Give Me Money
2Apr19 Census IS a Question of Citizenship
Not Just Democracy, But Babies Die in Darkness
AZ Police Keep Coming After Unvaccinated Child
Trump Puts ObamaCare on Life Support
Comments