Democrats Don't Want You To See This Video Of The Southern Border

1‚221 views
Published on Apr 03, 2019
Those calling for an open border are attempting to crash the system with an influx of an un-accounted for populace sucking off the system.
https://www.infowars.com/border-agent-begs-smuggler-not-to-drag-children-under-water-razor-wire-to-illegally-cross-border/
https://www.infowars.com/meet-the-600-million-man-un-invasion-force/
https://www.infowars.com/mark-your-calendar-the-united-states-is-now-officially-collapsing-so-is-the-rest-of-the-world-learn-why/
https://www.infowars.com/texans-living-over-70-miles-north-of-border-terrorized-by-illegals-cartels/
https://www.infowars.com/border-agent-begs-smuggler-not-to-drag-children-under-water-razor-wire-to-illegally-cross-border/
https://www.infowars.com/meet-the-600-million-man-un-invasion-force/
https://www.infowars.com/mark-your-calendar-the-united-states-is-now-officially-collapsing-so-is-the-rest-of-the-world-learn-why/
https://www.infowars.com/texans-living-over-70-miles-north-of-border-terrorized-by-illegals-cartels/
Related Videos
Democrats That Support Open Borders Are Committing Treason Against America - War Room Full Show
Jake Tapper Goes Live On Infowars
Shock Video: James Comey Can't Stop Lying About Russian Collusion
Modern Day Islam Teaches You How To Properly Beat Your Wife
Pittsburgh Sued For Anti Second Amendment Legislation
Joe Biden Releases Apology Video For Serial Groping
The American West Is A Bastion Of Liberal Destruction
Democrats Attempt To Break The Law And Release Grand Jury Testimony Of Mueller Investigation - War Room Full Show
Pittsburgh Passes Anti Second Amendment Gun Legislation
Comments