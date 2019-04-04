LGBT Criminalization of Sex and Families

663 views
Published on Apr 04, 2019
LGBT persecution of Christians and traditional families in western countries is as insane and intolerant as Sharia persecution of LGBT in Islamic countries. Buttigieg questioning Trump’s Christianity is irrelevant but another move by him to try & distance himself from those concerned about LGBT bigotry and the “Equality Act”
Related Videos
4Apr19 The War Against Liberty and What To Do About It
Robert Barnes: Now Even GOP is Pushing Licensing Speech
Celente: Bipartisan Movement to STOP Endless War
Brussels Halts 5G Over Health Concerns
Brunei Hillbillies: “Come & Listen to My Story…”
3Apr19 CPS: The REAL Child Separation Problem
Can Buttigieg Win Marxist Primary?
Royal Baby Owes Tax? Perpetual Slavery of US Tax Plantation
Taken by “The Village”: One Man’s Story of State Kidnapping
Comments