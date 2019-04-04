Celente: Bipartisan Movement to STOP Endless War

465 views
Published on Apr 04, 2019
Gerald Celente, TrendsResearch.com, joins to talk about the new real estate bubble, interest rates and what it all portends for the economy as well as the broad movement across political parties to stop endless wars.
