Alex Jones And Lawyer Respond To Sandy Hook Show Trials

6‚192 views
Published on Apr 04, 2019
Robert Barnes joins Alex Jones live in studio to respond to the law-fare waged against Infowars surrounding the Sandy Hook School shooting which are being used to defame Alex Jones by continuously running headlines about the trials that consistently tie Mr. Jones to statements and beliefs that do not accurately represent his position or previous actions.
Related Videos
NATIONAL ALERT! Pedophiles Dressed As Clowns Preying On Children
Pedophiles Dressed As Clowns Caught Targeting Children
Full Show – WARNING: Global Civilization Will Collapse Within Six Months – 04/04/2019
VIDEO: Elderly Man Attacked For MAGA Hat
Children Must Face Adversity To Be Great
VIDEO: Joe Biden Apologizes To Victims In New Statement
51 Years Later, Ali Alexander Reviews MLK Jr.'s Mountain Top Speech
VIDEO: Big Tech Defends Muslim Wife Beating Video
END GAME 3: Globalists' Final Solution
Comments