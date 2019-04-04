Children Must Face Adversity To Be Great
The Alex Jones Show
Published on Apr 04, 2019
Robert Barnes joins Alex Jones live in studio to discuss how adversity shouldn't be avoided for children, but should instead be embraced as a way to overcome challenges and become stronger individuals.

