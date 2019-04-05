One Family’s Story: Kidnapping, Secret Courts, Hunger Strikes, Recriminations

507 views
Published on Apr 05, 2019
CPS is a system that preys on the innocent. Raymond Schwab joins to tell of his family’s 3 year ordeal to get their children back in a system that has replaced and a presumption of innocence with financial incentives for a bureaucracy to kidnap children
