Don Lemon Admits AOC Faked Black Accent

5‚058 views
Published on Apr 07, 2019
infowars.com/show
Related Videos
Brian Stelter Calls Into The Alex Jones Show To Complain
Will United States Intervention In Venezuela Cause The Next World War?
FULL SUNDAY SHOW: April 7th 2019
Deranged Trump Hater Loses Her Mind At Post Office
The Circular Firing Squad: The Reason Why Obama Is Panicking
Bombshell: House Republican Leadership Sends Deep State Indictments To Justice Dept
Full Show - Democratic Party Attempt To Normalize Pedophilia Derailed - 04/05/2019
Video: Beto Says White Babies Owe Reparations
It’s Official! Robot Autopilot To Blame For 737 MAX 8 Crashes
Comments